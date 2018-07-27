On Boy Books and Girl Books

I get asked for a lot of book recommendations, I think it comes with the territory when you share the love of books. And while I love pairing books with potential readers, I have also noticed a pattern that causes me to pause, that should cause all of us to pause.
I get asked for a lot of books featuring male lead characters for male readers.
When I ask why the need for a male lead, I am often told that “they” just don’t think a boy will read a “girl book.” That a boy will not like a book about feelings. That a boy only wants books that have action. That have other boys in it. That feature characters that look just like them or at the very least think like them.
As if every single boy thinks alike.
When written like this it is easy to see the problem; when we assume that there is such a thing as books for girls and books for boys, we are continuing a tired and sexist narrative that has only furthered the power inequity that already exists within our society. We are creating a new generation of mansplaining, of groupthink, of toxic masculinity. Of girls only liking one thing, and boys liking another. Of men and women being from different planets. Of readers being shaped more by their assigned gender than their actual interests.
We are furthering the stereotype that boys don’t like to read about girls because they see little value in what girls do.
We are furthering the stereotype that boys don’t like to read about feelings because they are somehow above all of that.
We are furthering the stereotype of what it means to be a boy which translates into what it means to be a man and not seeing the incredible harm in that.
Because what about the boys that love a good tearjerker? What about the boys that don’t like sports? What about the boys that love to experience the emotional development of a character? What about the boys that love a great female lead character? What about the girls who don’t fit into the opposite boxes? Do they not deserve to have books suggested to them, no matter the gender of the protagonist?
And I think of my own children, my three girls and one boy, whose reading interests are as varied as their personalities. Sure there are Minecraft books being read by Oskar, but not until Thea reads them first. Sure there are unicorn books with pink sparkly covers being read by Augustine but not until Oskar sees if the unicorn gets rescued first. I would hate for anyone to assume that they knew who they were as readers based only on their gender.
So when we claim that a read-aloud featuring a female protagonist will likely not catch the attention of our boy readers, we have whittled the male reading identity down to practically nothing. Males – good. Sports – good. Action – good. We have diminished what it means to be a reader who develops with the books they read. We have diminished what it means to identify as male. We have diminished their chance to learn from a perspective that may at first seem foreign but in the end may just be more similar than they ever thought. We have effectively boxed our boys in only to then wonder why they may act a certain way.
How often does this thinking then translate into the very books we recommend to the boys we teach? To the girls? How often do our assumptions about their needs as a reader surpass what they actually need? How often does this translate into the read alouds we choose? The texts we bless by spending our time on them as a community?
And I realize that I don’t get asked the opposite very often. That often when I am asked for a recommendation for a female reader, the gender of the protagonist is hardly ever brought up. That instead the most common descriptor is a strong story development, a story that will hold their attention. Why do our boys not deserve the same?
So I am wondering if we for once and for all, can we all agree that there is no such thing as a girl or a boy book? That kids need to be exposed to characters that inspire them, no matter their gender. That kids need to be exposed to characters that will expand their worldviews and invite them into new worlds that they knew little of before, no matter their gender. That kids need to be exposed to great books, without us adults thinking that they will only read a certain type of book based on what we see in front of us.
We must give them a chance to experience more than what they are. Books allow us to do just that, but not if they never read them. Not if we never recommend them. That’s on us, which means we can change it, so let’s do that starting now.
21 thoughts on “On Boy Books and Girl Books”
I loved reading Bridge to Terabithia with students because it can provide a great opportunity for a look at what “what boys do and like” and “what girls do and like.” Each of the characters experiences a bit of dissonance in their life because of these gender-ideas that are ingrained in our culture.
One of my pet peeves. Not only do we see this in books but also in all entertainment. Movies about girls (The Little Princess, The Secret Garden) do poorly at the box office even though they a great movies. A study done found that families with boys and girls usually would see only the films that the boys wanted to see.
I watch booktube and love seeing boys reviewing so called “girl books” and loving them.
So very true and important! I’m thankful to be noticing a shift in this thinking lately. Before, many of my male students wouldn’t give books with a female protagonist a second look. This year, a number of my ‘coolest’, most athletic gentlemen worked their way through the entire Dork Diaries series. 🙂
Dork Diaries, that’s just what I was going to mention. I have had several of my 6th and 7th grade boys go through that series and love them. When boys shrug off female protagonists then I always whip out my Katnis Everdeen card which always gives them pause to consider my book suggestions. Freedom to choose, its a good thing.
I feel that ever since the influx of Harry Potter on the reading sceme of life this has changed a lot. I typically ask children to tell me about other books they life My youngest son just blew through a bunch of books that could be considered more “girl books” – Star Girl, Mockingbird and such because they were suggested books based on the Wonder book series. We need to help children pick books based on interest not based on their gender
This is a wonderful read!! I personally don’t have children of my own, but I have five amazing nephews, and the second oldest takes after my love for reading. They all used to feed into the stereotype, mostly through peer pressure. They would say things like, “we don’t want to watch Mulan,” and “that’s for girls, not for boys.” Thankfully, through the influence of both their parents and my sisters and I, we were able to show them how great “girl things” can be, and how it never should stop them from doing things they are interested in, reading or otherwise.
This is one of the tenants I’ve held close while raising my son (and eventually his baby brother). I don’t care what color he likes (notable when he picked a purple fan instead of a blue or white one) or what night lite he wants (he picked Frozen, having never seen it at that point, instead of an aquatic one or an action hero one) or what books he likes (he likes all books, honestly) or what shows (I watched the My Little Pony movie the other night and ‘True’ on Netflix, right in between some detective animal show and his 800th viewing of Cars 3).
It’s an eye opener and a constant reminder that he’s going to like what he likes and it really shouldn’t matter what anyone else things regardless. And more to the point, I’ll never tell him not to read or watch something simply based on the perspective. That’s ridiculous in a culture moving away from reading as a whole and understanding other viewpoints being foreign to most. I want my kids well-versed in a variety of views, perspectives, and positions. And if that means sometimes I’m watching a show about a princess finding the right dress instead of a show about a monster truck preparing for a rally, then I’m happy that’s what he wants to watch. 🙂
Preach🙌🏼
Thank you, I liked the idea!
yes! we start to focus on differences between boys and girls in a very early age, toys, books, dreams and etc, and this limit the improvements of both of them to be open to know and improve their skills to interact with other people and to be great in their social abilites!
Given adult American politicians saying rape is legit, the children need better social role models.
Someone else is saying this and I’m over joyed!
Given the se hinton books from the 60s about boy feelings but written by a girl who had initials used to hide her gender, in 2018, too little has changed.
I very much agree with you Sir , This boy books and girls book is restricting boys from expressing themselves and feel deep emotions. This is one example why the world has become so sexist. When you’re a girl it doesn’t mean you aren’t interested in books that are to be said are for “boys” only .
I agree for the most part with much of what is discussed in your post; however, there is the issue of trying to help foster an appeal for reading to the reluctant reader. I think most parents try just about anything to get their child to get ‘hooked’ into reading. Most I say, and we do need to take gender into consideration. I think perhaps we ignore the fact that many stories written for young children are well-developed and have dynamic characters. Otherwise, no one would read them–male or female. Once a child has been hooked on reading, then the job of the parent who is concerned about reading matter becomes a non-issue. The child is likely to gravitate towards whatever books appeal to him or her out of pure love for reading. Courage, honesty, integrity and adventure are intrinsic values everything searches in order to to become more fully human, and both boys and girls should read about what it means to do the right thing. Violence and meanness have their place in stories too and the hope is the bully is not so glorified the character becomes a role-model. No question. My experience working with children suggests they’ll read what they want to read if they love reading. Interest really becomes about the child not the parent.
I’m not so sure a stereotype exist in the form of a ‘boy book’ or ‘girl book’, but what is certain is a poorly asked question. Perhaps parents should be more informed about what categories/themes are available for their children, so that their questions are a bit more well-informed. For example, Can you suggest a book that explores the topic of (gun violence in schools, bullying, losing a best friend to Leukemia, moving away from friends)? Fill in the topic or theme of your choice.
Just some thoughts,
Phil Vergon
I thought I was the only one who worried about this! I’m glad there is more awareness on the topic.
I am going to throw the Little House series out there for example (although they are taking heat now for racism – and rightfully so), books you might consider “girl books.” I have found boys who love the descriptive writing, Pa building the cabin for example.
Totally agree with previous statement about Bridge to Terabithia. I read that every year – that book has so many layers!! Gender roles. Religion. Economic and Education disparity. Death. I have kids who see this simply as a sad book about friends, and other kids who talk about the big ideas about life after death.
BRAVO for your fascinating take on Boy vs. Girl book.
PS. Someone said they pull the “Catniss” card, I too pull that card and also the Lyra Belacqua card.
In a family like mine while I was growing up, I understand why my mother may have sought to find a “boy” book when my little brother came along, the first boy out of 4 children. The only books in the house were those that my sisters and I read at his age and those were often from the genre most would consider “girl” books.
In a parent’s defense I would say that the idea behind the request was not necessarily about finding a book that fit the stereotypical boy, but more an impassioned search for something (anything) that may engage her son in a good book.
Because children are going to become who they are based on the enviornment in which they live and not necessarily the books they read, are we not stretching the argument a little far by assuming a book and what we call it is going to program a child to feel discriminated against based on his sexuality?
As a teacher and a mother, sometimes we seek certain books by genre simply in our anxious desire to change the child’s feelings about reading. As the years go by, we will see more and more students who will never pick up a book with pages. In fact, we are already reading online to encourage more reading.
Remember, a child can be perfectly normal for not appreciating books or even stories at certain ages. Let’s not judge a parent or an educator because they were not “politically correct” as they searched for a book that would engae their non-reading child. I would venture to guess that if someone does call them “boy book” or “girl book” it is most likely their lack of knowledge about genre and how to ask for genre-specific reading materials.